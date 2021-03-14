Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 840
Carpetscape
Last week I made a landscape photograph of the seat cushion in a chair. Today it is a macro of a rug.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
881
photos
42
followers
29
following
230% complete
View this month »
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
15th March 2021 7:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
Wendy
ace
Very nice DoF to give this a landscape look.
Well done!
March 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Well done!