Previous
Next
Carpetscape by tdaug80
Photo 840

Carpetscape

Last week I made a landscape photograph of the seat cushion in a chair. Today it is a macro of a rug.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Very nice DoF to give this a landscape look.
Well done!
March 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise