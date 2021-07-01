Sign up
Photo 950
Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a photograph that illustrates a well-known saying or famous quote. As a bonus feature, I responded to my challenge to her. My challenge for my partner was to create a collage that tells a story.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Frogger
ace
Kathy, I often take my own get-pushed challenges. This is the first time that I've combined a response to my own challenge with the challenge that my partner gave me.
@myhrhelper
July 3rd, 2021
Frogger
ace
I like Dave Barry's version of the saying, "Before you criticize someone, walk a mile in their shoes. That way, you'll be a mile from them, and you'll have their shoes."
July 3rd, 2021
