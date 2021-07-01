Previous
Next
Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes by tdaug80
Photo 950

Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a photograph that illustrates a well-known saying or famous quote. As a bonus feature, I responded to my challenge to her. My challenge for my partner was to create a collage that tells a story.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
Kathy, I often take my own get-pushed challenges. This is the first time that I've combined a response to my own challenge with the challenge that my partner gave me. @myhrhelper
July 3rd, 2021  
Frogger ace
I like Dave Barry's version of the saying, "Before you criticize someone, walk a mile in their shoes. That way, you'll be a mile from them, and you'll have their shoes."
July 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise