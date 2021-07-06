Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 955
Day of the Dead Cyclist
This sculpture was outside a Mexican restaurant. I suspect that it is related to the Day of the Dead, a holiday in Mexico when they honor deceased ancestors.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
998
photos
43
followers
30
following
261% complete
View this month »
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3
Taken
7th July 2021 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
Nice find and capture
July 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close