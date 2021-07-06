Previous
Day of the Dead Cyclist by tdaug80
Photo 955

Day of the Dead Cyclist

This sculpture was outside a Mexican restaurant. I suspect that it is related to the Day of the Dead, a holiday in Mexico when they honor deceased ancestors.
6th July 2021

Photo Details

Lin ace
Nice find and capture
July 8th, 2021  
