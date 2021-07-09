Previous
Next
Dried Fig by tdaug80
Photo 958

Dried Fig

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try a low-key photograph.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
Caroline, here is my first low-key photo. I made another that I liked that I'll post tomorrow. I enjoyed this challenge. I'll have to do some more of these in the future. @chejja
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise