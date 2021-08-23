Sign up
Photo 1003
My Bald Spot is Getting Bigger
Last week, I challenged my get-pushed partner to edit a photo to depict something that isn't real. Here is my take on my challenge.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1046
photos
44
followers
29
following
274% complete
View this month »
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd August 2021 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
push-myself
,
sixws-121
,
composite38
