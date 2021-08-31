Previous
Next
Nature's Abstract by tdaug80
Photo 1010

Nature's Abstract

This is the same head of lettuce as in my light-painting image. It was lighted with a continuous source. Finally, I zoomed in to make an abstract to fill in one more Abstract August photo.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise