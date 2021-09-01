Previous
Next
Lettuce with Light Painting by tdaug80
Photo 1010

Lettuce with Light Painting

I photographed this head of lettuce in a darkish room and painted it with a small flashlight
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise