Photo 1013
High Key Key
My get-pushed partner challenged me to try a high key photo. I decided to start with a key.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1056
photos
44
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
3rd September 2021 7:17am
Tags
get-pushed-475
Frogger
ace
Annie, here is my first response to your challenge.
@annied
September 3rd, 2021
