High Key Key by tdaug80
High Key Key

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try a high key photo. I decided to start with a key.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
Frogger ace
Annie, here is my first response to your challenge. @annied
September 3rd, 2021  
