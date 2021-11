Three Years

I started at 365 on November 25, 2018. I started the project with a cup of coffee. I was looking for inspiration for my photography hobby. I found it here. After three years, I am once again searching for inspiration. I've fallen behind with my project in the past couple of weeks. I have not posted 1095 photographs, but I intend to back fill. Even this photograph was taken after the 25th. Still, I wanted to start year 4 the same way I started year 1--with a cup of coffee.