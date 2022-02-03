Sign up
Photo 1142
The Yellow Rose of Massachusetts
We've got roses in the house, again. I threw everything that I had at this image--ND filter, light painting, and post processing. It's still not quite what I had imagined.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details
