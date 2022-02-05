Previous
Dust Mop by tdaug80
Photo 1144

Dust Mop

OK, this is definitely an eye-of-the-beholder shot. I was looking for interesting textures for a B&W photo and found a dust mop. I used my macro extension tubes and decided not to convert it to B&W. It's close enough to B&W when it is in color.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

