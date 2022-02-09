Sign up
Photo 1149
The Bean
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a macro shot of something in my house.
Chicago has its bean. My kitchen is not about to be outdone. I dare say that my bean will make a better cup of coffee than Chicago's.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1192
photos
45
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
9th February 2022 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-498
Frogger
ace
Sally, here is one highly magnified item from my house. I'm sure that I can find more.
@salza
February 9th, 2022
