The Bean by tdaug80
Photo 1149

The Bean

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a macro shot of something in my house.
Chicago has its bean. My kitchen is not about to be outdone. I dare say that my bean will make a better cup of coffee than Chicago's.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

@tdaug80
Sally, here is one highly magnified item from my house. I'm sure that I can find more. @salza
February 9th, 2022  
