Photo 1168
Coat Rack
I sometimes take my own get-pushed challenges. This week I challenged my partner to photograph disembodied clothing with the option of tying it in with the March rainbow theme.
We have this fun coat rack in our front hallway. Just choose a branch and hang your coat.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
