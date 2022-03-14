Previous
Coat Rack by tdaug80
Photo 1168

Coat Rack

I sometimes take my own get-pushed challenges. This week I challenged my partner to photograph disembodied clothing with the option of tying it in with the March rainbow theme.

We have this fun coat rack in our front hallway. Just choose a branch and hang your coat.
