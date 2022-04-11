Sign up
Photo 1180
Tree trunk
I sometimes take my own get-pushed challenges. Last week I challenged my partner to focus in on a small detail in a tree. Mary did a better job with the challenge than I did.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
push-myself
bkb in the city
Nice shot
April 12th, 2022
