Previous
Next
Strawberries by tdaug80
Photo 1190

Strawberries

As I dropped these strawberries onto a plate, they fell in such a pleasing arrangement, that I had to photograph them
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise