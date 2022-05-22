Previous
Finding My Marbles by tdaug80
Photo 1202

Finding My Marbles

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a geometric image. I almost forgot to respond. Luckily, I found my marbles.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details

Annie, just in the nick of time, I think. Or, is the nick on Saturday?
@annied
May 22nd, 2022  
