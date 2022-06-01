Previous
Leftovers by tdaug80
Leftovers

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a B&W still life. I just opened the fridge to see what was available for subject matter. A trip to the grocery store might have yielded a more interesting photograph.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Frogger ace
Jackie, I have done some Edward Weston style photos in the past. I like making them. You're right that I don't do too much with B&W. Thanks for the challenge. @30pics4jackiesdiamond
June 3rd, 2022  
