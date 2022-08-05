Sign up
Photo 1224
Think they'll hire all of us?
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an image with the Droste effect. I chose one of my favorite street images that I posted in April as the raw material.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1267
photos
41
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th April 2022 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-132
,
get-pushed-522
Frogger
ace
April, it took a while to figure out how to do this, but once I got the hang of it, I could go on forever. Thanks for the challenge.
@aecasey
August 5th, 2022
