Previous
Next
Jenks Nature Trail by tdaug80
Photo 1227

Jenks Nature Trail

I have often seen this sign for the Jenks Nature Trail "site of historic arboretum" outside the library in a nearby town. Yesterday, I decided to walk the trail, see some nature and the historic arboretum. It turns out that the nature trail is just the path in front of the library and the high school next door. The historic arboretum is the trees on either side of the path that were planted by Mr. Jenks in the early 1900s. The entire trail is the green line on this map: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Jenks+Nature+Trl,+Bedford,+MA+01730/@42.4915791,-71.2863333,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89e39ecb7d05ac29:0xd0260f6097147adf!8m2!3d42.4915791!4d-71.2841446
You can use the baseball field and tennis courts for a sense of the scale.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise