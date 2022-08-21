Sign up
Photo 1227
Jenks Nature Trail
I have often seen this sign for the Jenks Nature Trail "site of historic arboretum" outside the library in a nearby town. Yesterday, I decided to walk the trail, see some nature and the historic arboretum. It turns out that the nature trail is just the path in front of the library and the high school next door. The historic arboretum is the trees on either side of the path that were planted by Mr. Jenks in the early 1900s. The entire trail is the green line on this map:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Jenks+Nature+Trl,+Bedford,+MA+01730/@42.4915791,-71.2863333,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89e39ecb7d05ac29:0xd0260f6097147adf!8m2!3d42.4915791!4d-71.2841446
You can use the baseball field and tennis courts for a sense of the scale.
21st August 2022
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
