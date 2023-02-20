Previous
Geese Silhouette by tdaug80
Photo 1281

Geese Silhouette

I went to the wildlife preserve hoping to photograph something more interesting than Canada geese, but the geese had taken the place over. At least I had some interesting lighting.
20th February 2023

Frogger

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
351% complete

Photo Details

