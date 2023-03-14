Sign up
Photo 1283
Fat Flakes
We had a storm that was turning from rain into snow. The snowflakes were big and plentiful. Someday I'll figure out the best way to photograph them.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Frogger
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details
Carey Martin
These looks deliciously fat to me! Snow always seems to look more plentiful in person than in an image, but this looks great!
March 16th, 2023
