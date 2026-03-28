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More rain drops
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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T. Dinu
@tdinu
Photography is a hobby — mostly nature and still life. I joined to stay consistent, track progress, capture daily moments, and see how my perspective...
170
photos
10
followers
4
following
46% complete
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Photo Details
Views
3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D4
Taken
28th March 2026 9:50am
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice selective focus
March 28th, 2026
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