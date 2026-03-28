More rain drops

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28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

T. Dinu

@tdinu
Photography is a hobby — mostly nature and still life. I joined to stay consistent, track progress, capture daily moments, and see how my perspective...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice selective focus
March 28th, 2026  
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