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Quiet down here by tdinu
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Quiet down here

20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

T. Dinu

@tdinu
Photography is a hobby — mostly nature and still life. I joined to stay consistent, track progress, capture daily moments, and see how my perspective...
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Photo Details

Sid ace
nicely framed landscape...
April 20th, 2026  
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