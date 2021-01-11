Previous
Next
Juice toppers in B/W by tdjzzz5
1 / 365

Juice toppers in B/W

My middle child begged me to take the pictures of his favorite topper characters so this is the first photo uploaded. Practicing with the camera and Lightroom app.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Elizzza

@tdjzzz5
My name is Sarah but I go by my nickname which is Eliza. I am an amateur Deaf photographer originally from Oklahoma but currently reside...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise