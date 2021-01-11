Sign up
1 / 365
Juice toppers in B/W
My middle child begged me to take the pictures of his favorite topper characters so this is the first photo uploaded. Practicing with the camera and Lightroom app.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Elizzza
@tdjzzz5
My name is Sarah but I go by my nickname which is Eliza. I am an amateur Deaf photographer originally from Oklahoma but currently reside...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
11th January 2021 10:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#blackandwhite
,
#dogs
,
#blackwhite
,
#characters
,
#juicetoppers
