Previous
Next
Early morning (6.45am) sunshine by tealady81
59 / 365

Early morning (6.45am) sunshine

Last day of the month and last full day in Johannesburg. Tomorrow we fly to Cape Town 😊
View from lounge window.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Judy

@tealady81
2023 challenge. All photos taken on my HONOR Magic4 Lite
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise