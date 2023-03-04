Previous
Cape Town Stadium by tealady81
Cape Town Stadium

A rugby match was taking place. Stormers v Sharks - apparently!!!
We could hear the singing and cheers from quite a distance away 🙂
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Judy

@tealady81
2023 challenge. All photos taken on my HONOR Magic4 Lite
