Excitement by tealady81
93 / 365

Excitement

I bought some solar lights this morning from Sainsbury's - and I have been patiently waiting all day for them to start glowing 😁
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Judy

@tealady81
2023 challenge.
