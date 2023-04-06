Previous
Easter Tree by tealady81
Easter Tree

Started to decorate my Easter Tree.
Eggs & chicks from St. Paul's Cathedral gift shop, cloth egg from Bangladesh, bead decor from Ghana.
Crosses from last week's Palm Sunday service.
Judy

@tealady81
Fisher Family
A lovely Easter display!

Ian
April 6th, 2023  
