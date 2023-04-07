Previous
The Royal Albert Hall by tealady81
97 / 365

The Royal Albert Hall

'Messiah on Good Friday' with the Royal Coral Society - 147th year.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Judy

@tealady81
2023 challenge.
26% complete

