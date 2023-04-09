Previous
Happy Easter by tealady81
99 / 365

Happy Easter

I love Easter Sunday and the opportunity to gather for worship.
Photo: Penge Salvation Army
Judy

@tealady81
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful spring colours. Happy Easter!
April 9th, 2023  
