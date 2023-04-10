Previous
Bank Holiday Monday by tealady81
100 / 365

Bank Holiday Monday

and it's raining 🌧️☔ so a lovely jubbly cuppa to start the day 🤗

Happy Easter Bank Holiday to all 💛🫂🙏

Today is my 100th photo 🎉🎉
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Judy

@tealady81
2023 challenge.
27% complete

Babs ace
Looks like a wet day outside but at least you have a nice cuppa to warm you up on what looks like a chilly day too.

congratulations on 100 photos.
April 10th, 2023  
