100 / 365
Bank Holiday Monday
and it's raining 🌧️☔ so a lovely jubbly cuppa to start the day 🤗
Happy Easter Bank Holiday to all 💛🫂🙏
Today is my 100th photo 🎉🎉
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Judy
@tealady81
2023 challenge.
100
photos
8
followers
5
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ANY-NX1
Taken
10th April 2023 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Looks like a wet day outside but at least you have a nice cuppa to warm you up on what looks like a chilly day too.
congratulations on 100 photos.
April 10th, 2023
