103 / 365
Fika (Swedish custom)
The practice of taking a break from daily activities to enjoy coffee or, in my case - tea!
My bosses are Swedish so most days at 9am the office team sits down for coffee/tea break and a general catch up with each others news etc.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Judy
@tealady81
2023 challenge.
