Previous
Next
Fika (Swedish custom) by tealady81
103 / 365

Fika (Swedish custom)

The practice of taking a break from daily activities to enjoy coffee or, in my case - tea!

My bosses are Swedish so most days at 9am the office team sits down for coffee/tea break and a general catch up with each others news etc.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Judy

@tealady81
2023 challenge.
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise