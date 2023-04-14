Previous
Propagate by tealady81
Propagate

A lady visits the office to look after the beautiful plants - today she trimmed and pruned the plant next to me.

See https://365project.org/tealady81/365/2023-04-12

I took one of the pieces and decided to try and propagate it.
Judy

@tealady81
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
April 14th, 2023  
