Black and White by teegyt
4 / 365

Black and White

Black and White

This is what I spend my evenings doing with a group of friends. I did contemplate looking up some black and white inspiration and trying to recreate it but maybe I’ll save that for another day.

(close call as I’m posting this at 23:59 👀)

#fms_bw25 #photoaday #photography #photographychallenge
4th January 2025

Tegan

@teegyt
1% complete

Photo Details

