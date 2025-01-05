Previous
On my plate by teegyt
5 / 365

On my plate

This is nothing special, just today’s lunch.
The last section of my tiger baton with just ham, some crisps, yoghurt, cheese, and fruit.

Easy when I cba to cook/make anything else 👀

#fms_plate25 #photographychallenge #photoaday #photography
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Tegan

@teegyt
1% complete

