Previous
Sky by teegyt
6 / 365

Sky

Sky

What a miserable day. After the snowfall over the weekend, it’s disappeared like nothing happened and we’re left with freezing cold wind and numb hands. It’s fine when I don’t have to leave the house.

#fms_sky25 #photoaday #photography #photographychallenge
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Tegan

@teegyt
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact