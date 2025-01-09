Previous
Kitchen Bench by teegyt
9 / 365

1/2 posts today bc I forgot to do it yesterday and only realised at 23:59 when I was going to bed 🙃

This is as much of a kitchen bench as you’re gonna get. I have no seating in the kitchen so here’s the worktop, with my cereal ready for breakfast, and the recycling I need to take out.

#fms_bench25 #photoaday #photography #photographychallenge
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Tegan

@teegyt
2% complete

