9 / 365
Kitchen Bench
Kitchen Bench
1/2 posts today bc I forgot to do it yesterday and only realised at 23:59 when I was going to bed 🙃
This is as much of a kitchen bench as you’re gonna get. I have no seating in the kitchen so here’s the worktop, with my cereal ready for breakfast, and the recycling I need to take out.
#fms_bench25 #photoaday #photography #photographychallenge
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Tegan
@teegyt
