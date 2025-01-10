Previous
A fave place by teegyt
10 / 365

A fave place

A Fave Place

This is my desk in my game room where I spend most of my time when I’m not working. I have my PC and PS5 (and an Xbox I don’t use) and some books and colouring bits to the side.

#fms_faveplace25 #photoaday #photographychallenge #photography
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Tegan

@teegyt
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact