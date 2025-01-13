Previous
Happy by teegyt
13 / 365

Happy

Happy

“Capture something that makes you happy”

Reading makes me happy, only problem is I don’t do enough of it. I want to read and I have so many books to read but I just cba to ACTUALLY pick up a book and read it. I’m only on chapter 2 or 3 here!

13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Tegan

@teegyt
