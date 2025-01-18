Previous
A fave animal by teegyt
18 / 365

A fave animal

A fave animal

We’re not going to comment on the fact it’s technically being posted late, or that fact I took this photo last year. But this is Millie, she’s a Husky, one of my favourite animals and she’s adorable 🥰

(I’ve been working so couldn’t take a more recent photo)

#fms_animal25 #photoaday #photography #photographychallenge
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Tegan

@teegyt
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact