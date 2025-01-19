Previous
Where I live by teegyt
19 / 365

Where I live

Yes, I’m late posting again, be quiet 🤫
Took this walking to work, very lazily actually, didn’t give it much thought…

#fms_whereilive25 #photoaday #photography #photographychallenge
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Tegan

@teegyt
