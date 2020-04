Bog Hunter

From the archives - Bog, who has come to retire at our farm. Bog, now 21, was a multiple stakes winner with a pedigree including the likes of War Admiral, Tom Fool, Round Table, Native Dancer and Nashua. He was sold to his current owner for $1.00 and went on to a successful career as an adult amateur Hunter. He is a classic American Thoroughbred, with all the elegance, fragility, temperament, intelligence and nobility of his breed. He is royalty!