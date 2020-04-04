Sign up
Photo 738
Ancient Forest, Oxbow Park, Gresham, Oregon
Hello friends. Hoping you are all well. Suddenly there is more time!
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
1
1
Emilie Cartoun
ace
@teiko
Hello! Did my first full 365 year in 2014, took most of 2015 off but I missed the daily encouragement and support to see...
838
photos
77
followers
106
following
202% complete
View this month »
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful and magical looking.
April 6th, 2020
