Photo 739
The 1,000 Acre Wood (Oxbow Park, Gresham, OR)
This lovely 1,000 acre park is 5 minutes away from my house! I have no idea why I don't go there every day. The restrooms are closed but we're allowed to hike, keeping the required distance. Hope you are all as well and sane as you can be.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Emilie Cartoun
@teiko
Tags
hiking
,
oxbow
