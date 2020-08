Through the Galley Window

Day 1

I’m back after a VERY long hiatus! Photography has always been a passion of mine, and thanks to the lockdown (which literally destroyed my business in one fail swoop), I have some new-found time and energy to devote to The 365 Project. 📸

I always enjoyed this forum and learned a ton!



Photo: Looking at The Black Dog Tavern, Vineyard Haven- Martha’s Vineyard though the galley window. Not a bad way to spend a random Wednesday morning.