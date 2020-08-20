Previous
Staining Away by teliz3
2 / 365

Staining Away

Day 2
I began construction on my one inch scale dollhouse in April 2019. I’m about 70% complete and currently working on the living room and entryway.
My entire dollhouse project has been documented on IG @ittiebittieditties
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Tena E. Collyer

@teliz3
Update #3.......I'm BACK and have missed my 365 project! Now 44, I find that I am taking the majority of my photos with my iphone. ...
0% complete

Photo Details

