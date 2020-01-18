Previous
Тот момент, когда подруга на пять минут зашла by ten
18 / 365

Тот момент, когда подруга на пять минут зашла

Спрашивала, что мне нужно в магазине, я сказала - молоко только)))
18th January 2020

Татьяна

@ten
7% complete

