За справкой by ten
27 / 365

За справкой

С утра с Лиз пошли сдавать кровь.. кое как ее успокоила и смогла выпрямить руку.. надеюсь в этот раз не потеряют пробирку..
Днем за справкой побежала, дали, ура! Завтра в садик. Ибо нервы уже сдают...
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Татьяна

@ten
7% complete

