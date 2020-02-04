Previous
Прогулка) by ten
35 / 365

Прогулка)

После садика сразу пошли пошли гулять, потом на тренировку. Наконец, после долгого перерыва. С Нат мама моя дома сидела.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Татьяна

@ten
