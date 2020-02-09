Previous
Кофеек by ten
40 / 365

Кофеек

Дичайший день. Весь день Лиз ныла и истерила. С перерывом на тренировку. Ныла, пока не уснула на полу у себя в комнате около 19:00..
Мы с мамой выпили корвалола.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Татьяна

@ten
12% complete

View this month »

